Tributes paid to Irish nurse who died while hiking in Australia

Tributes paid to Irish nurse who died while hiking in Australia
Robbie Byrne
Tributes have been paid to an Irish nurse who died while exploring a picturesque area of Western Australia.

41-year-old Mayo native Fiona Lavelle immigrated to Australia with her husband some years ago where she worked as a paramedic for St. John's Ambulance.

It is understood that Fiona was exploring the Cape Le Grand and Hellfire Bay area close to the town of Esperance on Tuesday before she went missing.

Police believe that the former nurse may have been accompanied by another female on the hike.

The alarm was raised by Fiona's husband, John, when she failed to make contact later on Tuesday.

A search team discovered her body the following day following a major search operation.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mayo County Councillor Martin McLoughlin described the Achill Island native as a "lovely person."

He continued: “Fiona... loved the outdoor life, especially hiking in her spare time. Her death is an absolute tragedy.”

It is expected that her remains will be returned to Ireland.

