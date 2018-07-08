The Skerries 100 road race went ahead today following the death of a motorcyclist during practice yesterday.

William Dunlop, from Ballmoney in Co Antrim, passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident during a practice.

The annual Skerries 100 motorcycle road races will go ahead today as planned at the request of the Dunlop family. William Dunlop RIP 1984 – 2018 Road closures in place from 8am this morning. Further details available on the following link https://t.co/60MyaPIgoL pic.twitter.com/M1ZEKzlX1r — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 8, 2018

Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, who organise the event, came to the decision to proceed with the event after discussion with Mr Dunlop’s family.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page last night, the organisers said that they had spoken with the family, their sponsors and fellow riders before reaching the decision.

Fresh flowers placed at the feet of a bronze statue of Robert Dunlop (William’s father) at a Dunlop memorial garden in Ballymoney this morning. Pic: Justin Kernoghan

“The club with the riders permission have decide to race with the entire prize fund to go to William’s Family.

“It will be a non-championship meeting and the club hope everyone will consider this a fitting tribute to William and his previous race performance and results at the Skerries 100.”

Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club expressed their condolences to William Dunlop’s family and friends.

William’s father Robert died in an accident in the North West 200 in 2008, while in 2000 his Uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia.

People assembling for 1 minutes clapping in memory of #WilliamDunlop sending condolences to #MichaelDunlop &Family from @mallorycircuit pic.twitter.com/vMBGC4n2si — Steve Parrish (@Stavros6) July 8, 2018

The @racesafe marshals tribute to William Dunlop during this mornings track inspection #KnockhillBSB pic.twitter.com/DAd8Pp7VAj — Bennetts British Superbike Championship (@OfficialBSB) July 8, 2018

The @bennetts_bike BSB paddock observe a one minute silence in memory of William Dunlop pic.twitter.com/7vRkFGA0vk — Bennetts British Superbike Championship (@OfficialBSB) July 8, 2018

One minute’s silenced observed today @krcircuit by everyone in the @OfficialBSB paddock in memory of William Dunlop who sadly lost his life yesterday at Skerries. Everyone @eharacing is saddened at the news and send condolences to his family circle. pic.twitter.com/5lcnvFRYTo — EHA Racing (@eharacing) July 8, 2018

This morning we remembered William Dunlop. Today we race for him. Rest in Peace #6 pic.twitter.com/zlvVoQZVaG — Jack Kennedy4️⃣ (@JackKennedy14) July 8, 2018

Digital Desk

