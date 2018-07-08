The Skerries 100 road race went ahead today following the death of a motorcyclist during practice yesterday.

William Dunlop, from Ballmoney in Co Antrim, passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident during a practice.

Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, who organise the event, came to the decision to proceed with the event after discussion with Mr Dunlop’s family.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page last night, the organisers said that they had spoken with the family, their sponsors and fellow riders before reaching the decision.

Fresh flowers placed at the feet of a bronze statue of Robert Dunlop (William’s father) at a Dunlop memorial garden in Ballymoney this morning. Pic: Justin Kernoghan

“The club with the riders permission have decide to race with the entire prize fund to go to William’s Family.

“It will be a non-championship meeting and the club hope everyone will consider this a fitting tribute to William and his previous race performance and results at the Skerries 100.”

Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club expressed their condolences to William Dunlop’s family and friends.

William’s father Robert died in an accident in the North West 200 in 2008, while in 2000 his Uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia.

