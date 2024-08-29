Tributes paid to Tipperary chef shot outside his own restaurant in America

Tributes have been paid to chef Shaun Brady from County Tipperary who was shot outside his restaurant in America.

Shaun Brady, originally from Nenagh, had been living in Kansas for the past decade and he owned a successful restaurant in the city.

He was the owner of Brady's KC, an Irish-American restaurant in the Brookside region of the city, near the Missouri/Kansas border.

On Wednesday evening, police officers responded to the restaurant's address following a report of a shooting.

Police understand he was killed after disturbing a car break-in outside his restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, when he was taking rubbish out.

It's understood he attempted to intervene in the suspected car robbery taking place when he was shot.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pat O'Neill, who was a close friend of Shauns, spoke to Fox 4 News.

"The Irish community is totally stunned. He was a really beloved figure in our community. He was a native of Tipperary in Ireland. He was a generous, just do-anything-for-anyone kind of guy.

"A lot of us are stunned, crying, angry and wondering why".

In a statement on his restaurants Facebook page, staff at Brady's KC say they are heartbroken and have appealed for privacy for Shaun's family at this time.

"Our hearts are broken. There are no words to express our sadness, anger and frustration.

"Our community is with Shaun's family - forever. We appreciate the outpouring of support, offers to help, and your love.

"Together we are united. Together we will grieve. Together we will heal.

"We ask that you show compassion and aid in our healing by respecting the privacy of Shaun's family. Thank you.

"Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine".

No arrests have yet been made.

