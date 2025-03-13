Play Button
News

Tributes paid to young man (21) who died after fall at student complex

Tributes paid to young man (21) who died after fall at student complex
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tributes are being paid to a young man who died following a fall from a student accommodation block in Cork last week.

21-year-old Darragh McCarthy from Midleton suffered serious injuries in the early hours of last Thursday and died at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday.

Darragh played hurling with Midelton GAA and the club have paid tribute saying he was a young man of great character and presence.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we learnt of Darragh’s untimely passing. A young man of great character and presence who was a credit to his family and our club.

Advertisement

"Our focus remains on remembering Darragh as a player, friend and clubmate and supporting his family over these most difficult times."

It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we learnt of Darragh’s untimely passing. A young man of great character and...

Posted by Midleton GAA on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Advertisement

Darragh McCarthy will be laid to rest on Saturday following his funeral mass at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Midleton at 11am.

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Fresh faces in the Ireland squad ahead of Nations League play-offs

 By Odhrán Johnson
Sport 2

Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named on bench for Six Nations clash

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Gardaí launch another road safety campaign ahead of Bank Holiday

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement