Tributes paid to young man (21) who died after fall at student complex

Tributes are being paid to a young man who died following a fall from a student accommodation block in Cork last week.

21-year-old Darragh McCarthy from Midleton suffered serious injuries in the early hours of last Thursday and died at Cork University Hospital on Tuesday.

Darragh played hurling with Midelton GAA and the club have paid tribute saying he was a young man of great character and presence.

"It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we learnt of Darragh’s untimely passing. A young man of great character and presence who was a credit to his family and our club.

"Our focus remains on remembering Darragh as a player, friend and clubmate and supporting his family over these most difficult times."

Darragh McCarthy will be laid to rest on Saturday following his funeral mass at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Midleton at 11am.