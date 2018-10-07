Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women at the centre of the cervical cancer controversy, has died in Kerry aged 37.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was one of the most public figures in the CervicalCheck crisis and has been continuously praised for her bravery and openness during the controversy.

The mother-of-five was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after receiving two incorrect smear results in 2013.

In July, she was told that her cancer had spread to her brain, leaving her terminally ill.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, whose children range in age from two to 16 years, successfully sued the HSE and a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck in May.

Tributes to Emma have been pouring in on the various social media platforms since the news broke of her death.

