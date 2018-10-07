Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women at the centre of the cervical cancer controversy, has died in Kerry aged 37.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was one of the most public figures in the CervicalCheck crisis and has been continuously praised for her bravery and openness during the controversy.

The mother-of-five was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after receiving two incorrect smear results in 2013.

In July, she was told that her cancer had spread to her brain, leaving her terminally ill.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, whose children range in age from two to 16 years, successfully sued the HSE and a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck in May.

Tributes to Emma have been pouring in on the various social media platforms since the news broke of her death.

Very sad to hear of Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s passing. She showed incredible bravery in fighting a terrible disease. Thoughts with her family on this dreadful loss. We must beat this cancer with vaccination & screening. We are determined to build a programme worthy of women like Emma — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 7, 2018

#EmmaMhicMhathúna A warrior, a fighter, a hero, a mother, a wife. An incredible ambassador for women! An activist, a whistleblower, a voice of hope, truth, justice and compassion. A woman of substance. A powerful, bright light beaming above us guiding us. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sEsE3NDnrA — No Limbs No Limits (@NolimbsNolimits) October 7, 2018

RIP Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a warrior, and thoughts with her family and friends. May we never fail anyone the way our country failed those women again. — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) October 7, 2018

May Emma Mhic Mhathúna rest in peace. An extraordinary woman. Her speech outside Leinster House some months back was sassy, funny, powerful and poignant in equal measure. Today is a shameful day for the Irish health service. — Dónal O’Flynn (@donaloflynn) October 7, 2018

My heart is broken for the family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Words can’t describe her bravery and courage in the face of her diagnosis. May she rest in peace! — Fiona Savage (@fifisav) October 7, 2018

Heartbreaking news this afternoon. We failed this woman and her family. May she now rest and peace and May her children grow to know and understand the great strength and dignity and love for her children that she… https://t.co/IdM6r9RXQC — Mattie McGrath TD (@mattiemcgrathtd) October 7, 2018

So sorry to learn of the death of #EmmaMhicMhathuna. Her courage will live long in the memory. #cervicalcheck — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) October 7, 2018

Devastating news for her family and friends may she rest in peace. #cervicalcheck Emma Mhic Mhathuna — Irish Const Ind Mag (@IrishConstMag) October 7, 2018

Condolences to the family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

Thinking of all the women and families failed by our politicians’ refusal to look objectively at the root cause of all of this misery, pain & death.

We have to do better Ireland.

We just have to. — Sinéad_Is_Typing (@banmharcach) October 7, 2018

Heartbroken thinking of the family of #EmmaMhicMhathúna – a courageous WARRIOR who deserved so much more. — Elaine (@LeanIago) October 7, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss