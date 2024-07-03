Tributes pour in for Mother and daughter who died in Mayo collision

The mother and daughter who died tragically in a collision involving a car and a lorry in County Mayo have been named locally as Aisling and Abbigael Moore.

The collision happened just before 6pm on Tuesday (July 2nd) on the N26 at Callow between Foxford and Swinford.

Tributes have been pouring in online for the two who tragically lost their lives, with locals expressing deepest sympathies.

Kiltimagh GAA Club have paid tribute to 8-year-old Abbiagel saying she was a kind and bubbly young girl.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we hear about the tragic deaths of our U-10 team member Abbigael and her loving mother Aisling Moore.

"Abbigael was a kind, bubbly and fun loving girl who will be missed dearly by us all, not least her family and her dear friends.

"We hold Aisling and Abbigaels family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace Aisling and Abbigael in the arms of the angels x."

Swinford AC paid their respects to Aisling and Abbigael saying that they were both valued members of the community.

"The Swinford Athletic community are in shock and disbelief as we heard of the awful tragedy to hit our community. News of the fatal crash claiming the lives of Aisling and Abbigael has rocked us to the core.

"Abbigael became a member of Swinford AC at age 5 in our little athletic group, Abbigael was the first child waiting for the gate to open every Tuesday evening rail hail or shine and never missed a session, such was her love and enthusiasm for running, cartwheels and having fun. Her bubbly personality, beautiful smile and the sound of her laugh will be just some of the things we will treasure.

"Aisling helped out in the club as much as possible, always ready for her supervision duties and the first to offer if we needed help in running any event. They were both valued and respected members of our community we are heartbroken beyond words.

"Aisling and Abbigael, fly high with the angels. May you both Rest in peace."

The Parents Association of St Aidan's National School Kiltimagh, the school where young Abbigael attended Primary School, outlined their deepest sympathies to the mother and daughter.

"It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we hear about the tragic deaths of 2nd class pupil Abbigael Moore and her loving mother Aisling.

"Abbigael was a beautiful child. So full of life. Always smiling. It's is heartbreaking to think she has been taken so suddenly in such a tragic way. She was a much valued pupil and friend of 2nd class. All her friends adored her as she was always so much fun to be around.

"Aisling was so well known and liked among all the parents within our school community. She always had a kind word for everyone. She was a beautiful soul. Her gentle presence always brought a sense of calm. She was so devoted and proud of Abbigael. You would never see one without the other.

"May Aisling and Abbigael Rest in Peace. Forever together like they always were ."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses in relation to the Mayo incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096-205 60, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

