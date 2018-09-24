Féile classical appealed to the crowd’s nostalgic side over the weekend when they paid an emotional tribute to the late Cranberries singer Delores O’ Riordan in Tipperary.

The return of the ‘Tripp to Tipp’ attracted almost 20,000 fans over two nights in Semple stadium in Thurles to relive the Féile concerts in the town in the early 1990s.

And in a surprise final act, festival headliners The Four of Us, The Stunning, Hothouse Flowers, Damien Dempsey and Something Happens joined forces for one time to perform an emotional rendition of Cranberries hit, Dreams in honour of Delores, who passed away in January this year, aged 47.

Speaking on stage before the final performance, Something Happens frontman and Today FM presenter Tom Dunne told fans: “This is a very special song and sadly not everybody we wanted to have here tonight can be here, so this is for all those people that we miss: family and friends.”

The Cranberries played at Féile in 1993 and 1994 when Feile was a rite of passage for young people.

