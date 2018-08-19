Trocaire hits out at Govt for not condemning Yemen school bus attack

19 August 2018

Trocaire is hitting out at the Government for not responding after a horrific attack on a school bus in Yemen just last week.

Twenty-nine children were killed in the bombing.

The charity is marking World Humanitarian Day today.

Trocaire’s Head of the Humanitarian Team, Noreen Gumbo, has this message for the Government.

She said: “The most recent example earlier last week was the bombing of a school bus in Yemen where 29 children lost their lives.

“It’s just unacceptable really and Trocaire wants to mark the occasion to broadcast the message that we feel our government should be condemning outrages of this nature on behalf of the Irish people and calling for the protection of civilians and of aid workers.”

