Trump becomes first former US President to be criminally convicted

Donald Trump has become the first former US President to be criminally convicted.

A jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Jurors deliberated for less than 12 hours before delivering thier verdicts.

Mr Trump had denied all accusations against him.

Advertisement

Speaking following his conviction, Donald Trump claimed he was 'very innocent'.

"The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people - and they know what happened here and everyone knows what happened here.

"We didn't do a thing wrong - I'm a very innocent man," the former US president said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.