Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Trump becomes first former US President to be criminally convicted

Trump becomes first former US President to be criminally convicted
Trump Hush Money, © AFP or licensors
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Donald Trump has become the first former US President to be criminally convicted.

A jury found him guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Jurors deliberated for less than 12 hours before delivering thier verdicts.

Mr Trump had denied all accusations against him.

Advertisement

Speaking following his conviction, Donald Trump claimed he was 'very innocent'.

"The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people - and they know what happened here and everyone knows what happened here.

"We didn't do a thing wrong - I'm a very innocent man," the former US president said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Luke Littler relishes following his heroes by playing at Madison Square Garden

 By Beat News
News 2

Tipperary properties raided as part of investigation into Limerick gang

 By Beat News
News 3

Man jailed for taking photo of woman in toilet and assaulting her at Dublin Airport

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement