Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU alcohol exports

Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200 per cent tariff on alcohol exports from the EU just a day after meeting the Taoiseach in Washington.

President Trump posted on Truth Social following the imposition of EU taxes on American whiskey.

Well just 24 hours after saying he doesn't want to hurt Ireland Donald Trump has threatened massive tariffs on one of Ireland's largest exports.

As part of retaliatory tariffs on the US the European Union is proposing a 50% tax on US whiskey.

Donald Trump took to social media earlier to again call the EU one of the most abusive taxing authorities in the world.

He has threatened a 200% tariff on wine, champagne and alcoholic products coming out of the EU.

Ireland's alcohol exports were worth €2.1 billion last year with whiskey making up half of that.

The US accounted for 40% of all whiskey exports last year alone.

The Irish Whiskey Association has said the tariff threats are extremely concerning and could be devastating for Irish whiskey while putting jobs, businesses and investments at risk.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is continuing his trip to the United States with today already set to be dominated by trade.

Adding this latest tariff announcement into the mix ramps up the pressure once again, just a few hours after he had what he felt was quite a positive meeting with Donald Trump.

Reporting by Seán Defoe

