Here's how the world is reacting to #TrumpBaby

A giant balloon of ‘Trump Baby’ in a diaper has taken flight over Britain’s Houses of Parliament.

The orange-hued blimp is a part of a protest taking place against the US leader’s controversial visit to the UK.

People cheered as the six-meter (20-feet) ballon rose about 30 meters (98 feet) in the air.

As it flew US military helicopters circled the area.

Here’s how the world is reacting:

Trump Babysitters are handing out stickers #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/yT3rTHbZBP — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) July 13, 2018

The trump balloon baby is so cute, it’s just making me want to have my own balloon baby. If I was Trump, I’d assume the whole thing was a public display of affection, or a weird baby shower #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/A3xT3MXsJw — Joanne McNally (@jomcnally) July 13, 2018

The people handling the blimp are ‘Trump Babysitters’ I CANT BREATHE 😂😂😂#TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/3aUztlOGAm — Michelle (@shells_twits) July 13, 2018

Breaking: After lots of gas and air I can announce that #TrumpBaby has been born, weighing in at 20ft tall! @euronews pic.twitter.com/eWmTtyTTnS — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) July 13, 2018

I love that the #TrumpBaby blimp will fly during Trump’s UK visit but I get just as much joy from knowing that actual designers had to mock up these renders pic.twitter.com/TemvnTQw9P — CT (@IndoorHeroes) July 5, 2018

