TuneFest Dungarvan unveils Autumn/Winter series artists

TuneFest Dungarvan unveils Autumn/Winter series artists
Rory Makem and Donal Clancy are coming to the Town Hall Theatre as part of the TuneFest Dungarvan Autumn/Winter Series
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
TuneFest has announced a series of concerts to run across the Autumn and Winter periods, which will be hosted at Dungarvan Town Hall Theatre.

The series of concerts are set to feature top artists from the Irish Trad and Folk genre including John Doyle and Mick McAuley, Rory Makem and Donal Clancy and The Daoirí Farrell Trio.

The series promises to be full of "enchanting music, rich storytelling, and vibrant cultural experiences."

The series kicks off with John Doyle and Mick McAuley at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at the Town Hall Theatre in Dungarvan.

Following on from the duo, Rory Maken and Donal Clancy will also visit the Town Hall Theatre on Friday, September 20, at 8 pm, as well as The Daoirí Farrell Trio on Friday, December 6, at 8 pm.

TuneFest Dungarvan celebrates its annual festival every June in Dungarvan Town and "aims to enrich the local cultural landscape and provide audiences with unforgettable musical experiences".

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

