TV extras wanted in the South East

Image: Pexels - Photo by Martin Lopez: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-holding-clapper-board-1117132/
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Fancy making your silver screen debut?

Waterford Film Centre is on the hunt for TV extras for an upcoming project.

They're working with an international TV series set in the 1930s that will be shooting in Porlaw, County Waterford.

 

They're casting for background actors for a number of different roles, and say they would 'love everyone to be local to the South East'.

You do not need to have any acting experience, but Waterford Film Centre says it's a plus if you do.

Extras must be over 18 and can be of any nationality, however, they must have a permit to work in Ireland.

Background actors will need to be available for dates between mid-August and mid-October.

All actors will be paid for the work.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

