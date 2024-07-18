TV licence expected to remain as part of RTÉ's new hybrid funding model

A plan regarding the future funding model for RTÉ will go to Cabinet next week, with a hybrid approach involving TV licence fees and direct exchequer funding expected to be adopted.

It is understood the Government has agreed to retain the annual €160 TV licence, in addition to guaranteed multi-annual funding from the State.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin had previously indicated that she preferred a system in which the national broadcaster would be fully funded by the exchequer. However, she met resistance from some of her coalition colleagues.

Commenting on the hybrid approach, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he is in favour of such a system.

"There are two ways of funding public service broadcasting, in my view. There's that you go with some form of reform licence fee model, or you go with direct Exchequer funding.

"But actually that's a straw man way of portraying it. Perhaps there's a way in the middle."

He added that he has set out a number of principles which he wants to see underpin the new funding model, among them: "I don't want to see any taxpayer having to put their hand in their pocket and pay more."

The Department of Public Expenditure is understood to be finalising the details of the plan with the Department of the Arts and the Media on Thursday before it is brought to the Cabinet next week.

