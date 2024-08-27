TV Presenter Kirstie Allsop reported to social services over teen sons inter-railing trip

Location, Location, Location presenter, Kirstie Allsopp, has vented her frustration by recently admitting she was contacted by social services for allowing her teenage son to go on an interrailing trip.

The iconic TV presenter said she allowed her 15-year-old son, Oscar, to go on an inter-railing trip across Europe this summer with his 16-year-old friend when she was contacted by a social worker who informed her that a file had been opened after child protection concerns were raised.

Advertisement

Allsopp then found out that she had been targeted by someone falsely alleging neglect.

She told The Mail on Sunday: "I just felt sick – absolutely sick. Then I was cross. I was very, very cross.

"It was just so extraordinary. I was in a parallel universe where they were actually taking this seriously.

"I have broken no law and nothing about allowing my child to travel around Europe is neglectful."

Advertisement

Allsopp said she was not told how the referral had been made or by whom, with the social worker insisting every referral must be looked into and questioning what safeguards were put in place for her son's trip.

They also confirmed a file had been opened on Oscar, through her local council, who could keep the file open "in case there was another referral and we needed to come to your house and look into this further".

A spokesperson for the council told the paper: "Safeguarding children is an absolute priority. We take any referral we receive very seriously and we have a statutory responsibility for children under 18 years of age."

While the debate is still ongoing on whether 15 & 16 year olds should be allowed to travel alone, Kirstie who has taken to her twitter to vent, has received a mixed back of responses.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest Entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com.