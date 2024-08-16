Play Button
Two appear in court over Carlow row after alleged petrol bomb attack

Courts of Justice generic
Aoife Kearns
Two men have appeared in court accused of being armed with knives and a slash hook during a daylight row over an alleged petrol bomb attack in County Carlow.

It's alleged to have happened yesterday.

39-year-old William Delaney of Phelim Crescent in Tullow, County Carlow was charged with unlawful possession of two knives which court was told was "in each hand".

31-year-old Brendan Keating of New Oak Estate in Carlow was charged with having the slash hook - which has a three-foot handle and a sharp curved blade.

Gardaí told court the pair were about to engage in a physical alteration at New Oak Estate.

William Delaney alleged Mr Keating had thrown a petrol bomb at his home.

Mr Keating denied involvement in any earlier alleged incident.

In separate bail hearings - Brendan Keating was denied bail, while William Delaney was granted bail on condition of an independent surety.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear again in court on Tuesday.

