Two appear in court over Carlow row after alleged petrol bomb attack

Two men have appeared in court accused of being armed with knives and a slash hook during a daylight row over an alleged petrol bomb attack in County Carlow.
It's alleged to have happened yesterday.
39-year-old William Delaney of Phelim Crescent in Tullow, County Carlow was charged with unlawful possession of two knives which court was told was "in each hand".
31-year-old Brendan Keating of New Oak Estate in Carlow was charged with having the slash hook - which has a three-foot handle and a sharp curved blade.
Gardaí told court the pair were about to engage in a physical alteration at New Oak Estate.
William Delaney alleged Mr Keating had thrown a petrol bomb at his home.
Mr Keating denied involvement in any earlier alleged incident.
In separate bail hearings - Brendan Keating was denied bail, while William Delaney was granted bail on condition of an independent surety.
Both have been remanded in custody to appear again in court on Tuesday.