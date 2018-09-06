Two arrested after drugs worth almost €2m seized

06 September 2018

Gardai have seized drugs worth 1.8 million euro in Ronanstown.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the haul of heroin, cannabis and prescription meds.

This drugs bust took place at 5 o’clock yesterday evening when Gardai raided a house on the Neilstown Road.

Detectives from the Lucan District Drug Unit discovered heroin with an estimated street value of 1.6 million euro.

They also seized Diazepam and Xanax tablets worth around €150,000 and cannabis worth up to 10-thousand.

A man in his 50s and woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene.

They’re being held at garda stations in West Dublin where they can be questioned for up to seven days.

Share it:













Don't Miss