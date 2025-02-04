Play Button
News

Two bodies discovered in Co.Kerry house

Two bodies discovered in Co.Kerry house
Gardai car livery, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of two bodies today, in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

The bodies of a man and a woman, both believed to be in their 50s, were discovered at a domestic residence earlier today.

The scene remains preserved at this time and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place today.

The Coroner and the office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Advertisement

The two bodies currently remain at the scene, pending preliminary technical examination, and will be removed for a post-mortem examination, which will take place in due course.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the exact course of the Garda investigation.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Thousands raised for families of Carlow crash victims

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

More than half of sixth year students see themselves emigrating after college

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Aldi launch Deposit Return Scheme savings card

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement