Two dead and four hospitalised, including baby, following collision

Two men have died in a road crash in County Armagh.

Emergency services responded to the two vehicle collision on the Killylea Road outside Killylea at 12.45pm yesterday afternoon.

Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for treatment, with one of the women in critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

According to BBC News, Sarah Duffy, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council, described what happened as "heartbreaking".

"Christmas is supposed to be such a joyous, happy time for families, and this incident has just rocked our entire community," she said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who are facing this pain."

