Two die in Donegal crash

A man and woman both aged in their 70s have died in a crash in County Donegal.

It happened on the N56 at Kilmacrennan, yesterday (Wednesday) at around 11.50pm last night.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed overnight to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The examination will take place this morning. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

