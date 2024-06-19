Two-horse race for Green Party leadership expected to be declared

Roderic O’Gorman said the Green Party does not do coronations, as he expects to go head-to-head with Pippa Hackett in the party leadership contest.

The Minister for Children and Integration announced on Wednesday he will run to become the next leader of the Green Party.

It comes a day after Eamon Ryan said he would be stepping down as party leader.

While Ms Hackett, a junior minister and Senator, has not formally declared her intention to run in the contest, it is understood she will announce her bid later on Wednesday.

Senator Pippa Hackett is expected to announce her leadership bid on Wednesday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Hackett has already received the backing of Green Party TD Ossian Smyth and Senator Pauline O’Reilly.

Mr O’Gorman, who is understood to have the backing of TD Joe O’Brien, said he believes he has the right experience and vision to lead the party.

“I also have the experience of being a Cabinet minister for the last four years, progressing some major pieces of legislation, major pieces of policy through Government,” he told RTÉ News at One.

“What we need to do as a party is to broaden our policy appeal. We have made amazing achievements in the area of climate, but we have never been a single issue party and we need to be bringing forward policies that have significant improvements in people’s lives.

“I expect Pippa will join the race, and I welcome that. I think a contest is good, we don’t do coronations in the Green Party.

“I think we will have a good opportunity to discuss these issues.”

He added: “I believe I have shown that the policies I have introduced in four years as minister are highly relevant to people living all over this country, halving the cost of childcare, increasing parents’ leave, bring the Dais model for pre-school.

“These are issues that are important to families, important to parents whether they are living in urban Ireland or rural Ireland.”

I’m announcing my candidacy for leadership of the Green Party/Comhaontas Glas. I am running for leader, after 24 years of Green Party membership, to build a party that can win across this country, and deliver on our ambitions. I'm asking for your support at:… pic.twitter.com/qSWcTxFGVB — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) June 19, 2024

Launching his leadership campaign on X, Mr O’Gorman said: “I’ve been active in this party for a long time, a member for 24 years, I’ve served eight years as party chair and fought in 10 elections.

“We must have a strong Green Party in Ireland to put the environment at the centre of public discussion and of political decision-making.

“No other party prioritises attention on climate breakdown and nature loss like the Green Party.

“No other party has brought these issues to the heart of Government.”

Deputy leader Catherine Martin also announced on Tuesday she will “step back” from her role, adding that she is not putting herself forward for the leadership contest.

The party is one of the three Government coalition partners, and suffered a poor performance at the local and European elections earlier this month, which saw the Greens lose both of their MEP seats.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Mr Smyth said he hopes to be a future leader of the party but will not join the contest this time.

He also said the Green Party needs to be relevant outside Dublin.

“I think the party needs a big change,” he said.

“There’s this narrative that the Green Party is in opposition to rural Ireland and it’s not true and we need to counter that very clearly.

“Our last three leaders of the Green Party have all been from Dublin and I think that we need to make sure that we are clearly relevant outside of Dublin as well.

“We managed to top the poll in several Dublin constituencies recently in local elections and I kept all my councillors in Dun Laoghaire, six, but in other areas we lost all of our seats in some counties.

“Although it was a sad and poignant moment yesterday to have Eamon leaving after 13 years, it is an opportunity for change and we need something completely different.”

He said: “Pippa Hackett is an agriculture minister, she is a beef and sheep farmer from Offaly, she’s been sitting at the Cabinet table for the last four years and making decisions on every aspect in running the country and I think that she is the person to lead the party, and she hasn’t said she would but, if she’s listening now, I would like her to consider running.

“If she does agree to run, then I would be willing to run as deputy leader alongside her.”

Mr O’Reilly told Virgin Media that having Ms Hackett lead the party would counter the view that the Green Party does not understand rural Ireland.

