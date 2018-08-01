Two hospitalised following chemical incident in Waterford

01 August 2018

A chemical incident occurred in a laboratory at the Sanofi Waterford site at approximately 11:20 this morning.

The emergency services were immediately informed this morning and responded swiftly.

Two members of the Waterford site team at Sanofi were injured and brought by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where they are receiving treatment.

The Health & Safety Authority have also been informed in line with established protocols and a thorough investigation will be conducted.

