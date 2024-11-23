Two killed and three injured in Donegal road crash

Two men in their 30s have died following a traffic collision in Liscooley, Co. Donegal.

Another man and woman, both in their 70s, were also taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A second woman, in her 30s, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision near Castlefinn, Co. Donegal last night.

The collision occurred between two vehicles on the N15 at Liscooley at around 10 pm.

The road in question remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

