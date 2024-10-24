Two lotto players in the South East win big overnight

Lotto players from the South East were on fire as winners from Kilkenny and Tipperary struck gold in last night’s draw.

A Tipperary Lotto player is over the moon today after scooping an impressive €125,000 by winning the top prize in the 6-number game of Lotto 5-4-3-2-1.

The player correctly matched five of the six winning numbers in the main Lotto draw last night to scoop the €125,000 prize on a €1 ticket, purchased on Monday at Lidl Templemore, Tipperary.

But the excitement didn’t stop there! A player from Kilkenny also had a big win in the main draw, matching five numbers plus the bonus to take home a fantastic €56,625. The ticket was bought from Newsplus Extra on 35 Kieran Street in Kilkenny.

A player in Cork also won €56,625 in the same draw and purchased their ticket online.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s, Lotto draw were 2, 5, 7, 10, 12, 13, and the bonus number was 1.

The National Lottery is urging all players in the Templemore and Kilkenny areas to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team at 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of your prize.

Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “It’s a winning spree in the south! Huge congratulations to all of our winners, what an incredible midweek pick-me-up. Here’s to more winning moments and unforgettable celebrations”

