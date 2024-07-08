Two men (20s) suffer cardiac arrest after energy drink consumption

Two men in their 20s suffered cardiac arrest following excessive consumption of energy drinks.

It has resulted in fresh calls for the sale of the drinks to under 16s to be banned in Ireland.

One of the patients is in his early 20s and the other in his mid-20s.

The UK is considering a ban on the sale of the products to children.

However, in Ireland it is currently at the discretion of shops if they choose to do so.

According to the Irish Independent, Mater Hospital cardiologist Professor Joseph Galvin said: “We’ve come across two patients who had cardiac arrests after drinking large amounts of energy drinks.

“They were dead and needed to be shocked back. They had drunk very large amounts of energy drinks.”

Professor Joseph Galvin, a cardiologist from the Mater Hospital, says it's difficult to know how the drinks will affect each individual.

"Caffeine is a direct stimulant on the adrenaline receptors in the heart. That will cause an increase in the normal heart rate and occasionally put people into an abnormal heart rhythm.

"The sugar, of course, is another matter. Sugary drinks consumption will increase your likelihood of developing obesity."

Cardiologists in Ireland are calling for a ban on the sale of energy drinks to children.

Professor Joseph Galvin says we need to target children to ensure they develop healthy habits.

"Commercial interests and advertising are tremendously powerful and I think younger people are more prone to be influenced by advertising. They are more likely to consume on the basis of that.

"There is no doubt that this contributes to obesity in our society."

