Two men (40s) confirmed dead in Westmeath helicopter crash

Dayna Kearney
Two men have been killed after a helicopter crash in Co. Westmeath.

A multi-agency response is underway after the chopper came down near Killucan around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Two people on board the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene - one is an Irish national in his 40s, the second man is also in his 40s and believed to be from Eastern Europe.

Both bodies have been removed to the Regional Hospital Mullingar where post mortems will take place in due course.

The local Coroner has been notified and Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service and the National Ambulance Service have now left the scene.

The helicopter was travelling with a number of people on board when it crashed into a building situated on a pig farm close to Ratharney GAA Club this afternoon.

At this stage, it’s believed that nobody on the farm has been injured.

