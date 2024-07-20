Two men arrested after three injured in Louth assault

Two men have been arrested as part of investigations into an assault in Co Louth on Friday, during which a firearm was discharged.

Three men were injured in the incident at a residential premises in Dundalk at around 8.30pm.

Two of the injured men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Following the incident, two other men, also both aged in their 20s, were arrested.

One man is detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, while the second man is being held under section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both are detained at Garda stations in the Louth area.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

