Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two men arrested after three injured in Louth assault

Two men arrested after three injured in Louth assault
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two men have been arrested as part of investigations into an assault in Co Louth on Friday, during which a firearm was discharged.

Three men were injured in the incident at a residential premises in Dundalk at around 8.30pm.

Two of the injured men, both aged in their 20s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for treatment. Their injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Following the incident, two other men, also both aged in their 20s, were arrested.

Advertisement

One man is detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, while the second man is being held under section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both are detained at Garda stations in the Louth area.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Over €8m worth of drugs, €1m cash seized in Dublin

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Snooker mourns six-time world champion Ray Reardon after his death, aged 91

 By Beat News
News 3

Luas Green Line services suspended due to power line issue

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement