Two men arrested following armed robbery at supermarket

Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery in Inchicore in Dublin.

It happened at a supermarket at around 8 am this morning.

The men aged in their 30s and 60s were armed with knives as they burst into a shop on the Tyreconnell Road and demanded cash from the staff.

Gardaí who were patrolling the area at the time were notified of the incident and intercepted the men as they attempted to get away.

The cash and other items that were stolen were recovered by Gardaí and an investigation has been launched.

Two men have been arrested and are being questioned at Kevin Street Garda Station.

