Two men in their 20s have been arrested following a firearm seizure in Limerick City.

Shortly before midnight last night, Gardaí investigating organised crime gangs in Limerick City attempted to intercept the silver saloon car in the Corbally area.

A number of Garda vehicles were rammed as the driver tried to take evasive action, but nobody was injured.

Gardaí eventually stopped the car and after searches, recovered a semi-automatic pistol which was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Both men aged 25 and 29 were arrested at the scene and are being held at Henry Street Garda Station.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

– Digital Desk

