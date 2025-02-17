Two men arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin on Saturday

Two men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation into a stabbing in Dublin City Centre over the weekend.

34-year-old Quam Babatunde died after the incident at around 3 am on Saturday.

A man in his 20s has been arrested following searches in Dublin this morning. The PSNI arrested a second man in Belfast and is holding him at a Police Station in the North.

Gardaí say a post-mortem exam has been completed, the results of which won't be released for operational reasons.

Investigations are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses.

