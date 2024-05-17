Play Button
Two men arrested over €160,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin

Two men arrested over €160,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin
Two men have been arrested in South Dublin after a seizure of cocaine worth €160,000 and cash totalling €78,460.

During a search of a vehicle in the Sallynoggin area, Gardaí recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €160,000.

In a follow-up search at a residential property in the Ballybrack area, gardaí seized €78,460 in cash.

Two men, one aged in his 50s and one in his 40s, were arrested.

Both are currently detained at Garda stations in the Dublin region.

By Kenneth Fox

