Two men being questioned over attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny

Kenneth Fox

Two men are being held by Gardaí after a number of incidents in Co Kilkenny on Christmas night.

It began at around 8pm when a tractor was taken from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, it was involved in a single vehicle road crash a short time later.

In a second separate incident a man in his 50s suffered non-life-threatening head injuries when he was attacked and an attempt made to steal a car, also in Ballygurteen.

Advertisement

While a short time later a man in his 60s was found lying unconscious and suffering from head wounds, again in Ballygurteen. He is in St. Luke's Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Two men in their early 30s were arrested and are being questioned in Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.