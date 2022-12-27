Play Button
Play Button
News

Two men being questioned over attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny

Two men being questioned over attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny
Garda station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kenneth Fox

Two men are being held by Gardaí after a number of incidents in Co Kilkenny on Christmas night.

It began at around 8pm when a tractor was taken from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, it was involved in a single vehicle road crash a short time later.

In a second separate incident a man in his 50s suffered non-life-threatening head injuries when he was attacked and an attempt made to steal a car, also in Ballygurteen.

Advertisement

While a short time later a man in his 60s was found lying unconscious and suffering from head wounds, again in Ballygurteen. He is in St. Luke's Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Two men in their early 30s were arrested and are being questioned in Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two men arrested after serious assault leaves two hospitalised

 By Beat News
News 2

Arrest made after man seriously injured in alleged bottle attack

 By Beat News
Sport 3

WATCH: UFC's Dana White hitting wife - retaliation or self defence?

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement