Two men due in Kilkenny court charged in relation to gang impersonating Gardaí

Two men have been charged as part of an investigation into a gang pretending to be Gardaí.

It follows a ten-month investigation focused in the East and Midlands of the country.

Gardaí have been investigating claims people were pretending to be Gardaí and taking cash from people's homes.

Six searches were carried out across three counties, and around three thousand euro in cash, three rolex watches and five vehicles were seized in the operation.

Three have since been released without charge.

This morning two men charged in connection with the investigation will appear before Kilkenny District Court 10.30am.

Five people were arrested

On Tuesday, six searches were carried out in three counties across the Dublin and Eastern regions.

During the course of the searches, gardaí also seized €3,000 in cash, five vehicles, and three Rolex watches.

Four men, aged between their 30s and 60s,and one woman in her 50s, were arrested.

The investigation was based in Kilkenny Garda Station.

Crime Prevention Advice

Members of An Garda Síochána will not call to a house and request to check cash in this manner.

An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification.

However, should you have any concerns about the person at the door, you should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a Garda.

Genuine Gardaí will always provide official details to allow you to confirm their identity with your local Garda Station and will be patient while you choose to so.

