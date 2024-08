Two men have been taken to hospital following a two car crash in County Carlow.

It happened on the R724 near Bagenalstown yesterday at around 5pm.

The men aged in their 40s ans 60s were taken to Saint Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

Gardaí say investigations ares ongoing.

Advertisement

More to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.