Two men seriously injured in West Cork attack

An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Two men have been seriously injured after being attacked in Dunmanway in West Cork.

The alleged assault of the two men happened shortly after 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

Both men in their 30s have been brought to Cork University Hospital where they're being treated for serious injuries this morning.

The scene of the alleged assault was sealed off last night for a technical examination.

Two men in their 30s and 70s have been arrested. They're being held at a Garda station in the Southern Region, where they can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

