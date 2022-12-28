Play Button
Two men to appear in court in relation to an attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny

Two men to appear in court in relation to an attack and stolen tractor in Kilkenny
Dayna Kearney
Two men in their 30s will appear in court later today (Wednesday) charged in relation to a number of incidents in County Kilkenny on Christmas Day.

A tractor was stolen from a farm in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at around 8 o clock on Christmas Night.

The tractor was involved in a single vehicle crash a short time later.

In seperate incidents in the area, a man in his 60s was found unconcious with head injuries.

While another man in his 50s also suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of people following an attempt to steal a car.

Both were brought to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny to be treated for their injuries.

Two men in their 30s arrested in relation to these incidents have been charged, and will appear before Gorey District Court from 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday)

Advertisement
