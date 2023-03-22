Play Button
Garda appeal for two missing schoolgirls who are thought to be together

Jayde Maher
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mia Murray and Harlie Carney, both aged 14 years old.

Mia was last seen in the Dublin Road area of Shankill yesterday morning while Harlie was last seen in the Auburn Road area of Glenageary on the same morning.

It's believed Mia and Harlie are currently in each other's company.

Mia is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Harlie is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Mia was last seen wearing a blue school uniform while Harlie was last seen wearing a cream puffer jacket, pink leggings, and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Mia and/or Harlie's whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

