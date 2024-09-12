Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Two news subject to be added to Leaving Cert

Two news subject to be added to Leaving Cert
A State Examinations Commission sign on the a door at Beneavin De La Salle College, Finglas, as this year's Leaving Certificate examinations got under way in schools around the country today. Students have been given a choice between exams, accredited grades or both. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021.
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two new subjects will be added to the Leaving Cert curriculum next year.

Students will be able to study Drama, Film and Theatre Studies, and Climate Action and Sustainable Development from September 2024.

The subjects are being introduced as part of the Senior Cycle Redevelopment Programme.

Initially, 57 schools will introduce Drama, Film and Theatre Studies, and 43 schools will offer Climate Action and Sustainable Development.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish woman dies near Sardinia coast after being swept out to sea

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Eastern and midland train service suspended following 'tragic incident'

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Irish Rail to amend new timetable following complaints

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement