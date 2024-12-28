Play Button
Two pedestrians die in separate collisions in Carlow and Meath overnight

Two pedestrians die in separate collisions in Carlow and Meath overnight
Road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Two pedestrians have died in separate road traffic collisions in counties Carlow and Meath overnight.

A 60 year old man has died at Flowerhill in Navan and a woman in her 70's died in the townland of Rathcrogue.

The man died after a collision with a car at Flowerhill Road in Navan, County Meath, shortly after 10.40pm last night.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary in Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the car, who was also in his 60s was uninjured.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

A technical examination is also being carried on the N80 in County Carlow where a woman in her 70's died after a collision with a car at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.

Reporting by Breffni Clack

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

