Two people arrested in connection to death of elderly woman in Tipperary

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death an elderly woman in Tipperary.

Gardaí in Nenagh continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the death of Josephine Ray.

The body of the 89-year-old woman was discovered at a residence at St Joseph's Park, Nenagh, County Tipperary, on the afternoon of Sunday, 4th August 2024.

Two people, a man and woman aged in their 50s, were arrested today, Friday 9th August 2024 in relation to this investigation.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in the Southern Region.

