Two people taken to hospital following a collision in Kilkenny.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon (Sept 29th) on the M9.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision at Lukeswell, Mullinavat.

Two occupants of the vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford.

They were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

