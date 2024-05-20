Two popular South East beaches lose Blue Flag status

Two beaches in the South East have lost their Blue Flag status, according to An Taisce.

82 of the 85 beaches awarded in 2023 have retained Blue Flag status for the 2024 bathing season.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards that requires beaches to achieve Excellent bathing water quality.

2024 Awards

2024 is the 37th year that beaches and marinas have been awarded here in Ireland, with 94 beaches and marinas being awarded for the 2024 season.

94 Blue Flags and 70 Green Coast Awards awarded this year.

Two of the three beaches to not retain last years award are in the South East region.

The beaches awarded in 2023 that have not been awarded for the 2024 season are: Ballymoney North Beach in Wexford, Tramore in Waterford and Rush South Beach in Fingal.

While three beaches that not awarded in 2023 have been awarded for the coming bathing season. These are: Bettystown Beach; Enniscrone Beach and Traught in Kinvara.

An Taisce announced the International Blue Flag and Green Coast Award recipients for 2024. The awards were presented by Hildegarde Naughton TD - Government Chief Whip and Minister of State at the Department of Education at a ceremony held in the Galway Bay Hotel overlooking Salthill Blue Flag beach this afternoon.

Speaking at the awards ceremony Minister Naughton, who presented the award flags said:

“It is my great pleasure to congratulate all of the recipients of International Blue Flags and Green Coast Awards today. For Ireland to be the home of 94 Blue Flags across the length and breadth of our beautiful beaches and marinas. As a Galway Minister, I am particularly proud to see the return of the Blue Flag to one of my own local swimming spots, Traught Beach in Kinvara, I know that this will be of particular note and celebration for many Galway swimmers.”

Continuing, Minister Naughton said: “As we get warmed up for the bathing and swimming season this year we are breaking the record with some 70 Beaches receiving the Green Coast Award. We all know just how lucky we are to have such beautiful water quality and natural beauty across our shores and this year’s recipients are testament to just how exceptional and rich in diversity that our beaches are. Congratulations to everyone involved and I want to wish a very happy and safe bathing and swimming season to everyone for 2024.”

