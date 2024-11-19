Play Button
Two puppies found in bag on New Ross Bypass in Wexford have died

Wexford Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA)
Two young puppies that were found in a litter of five in a bag on the New Ross Bypass in County Wexford have died after efforts to save them.

Local animal welfare charity Wexford Society Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) shared the harrowing update online after the discovery was made.

Their foster home, foster mother and local veterinary hospital tried to save the young litter as they were too young to be away from their mother when found.

Sharing the devastating news on their social media, WSCPA urged members of the public to come forward to spay their dogs in an effort to reduce the unnecessary loss of life.

They wrote: "Unfortunately two of the little puppies found in the bag on the New Ross Bypass have died, every effort was made by Foster mother and veterinary hospital to help them but they were way too young to be away from their mother."

Unfortunately two of the little puppies found in the bag on the New Ross Bypass have died ,ever effort was made by...

Posted by (wspca) wexford society prevention of cruelty to animals on Monday, November 18, 2024

The local animal welfare charity is appealing to people to arrange to have their dogs neutered or spayed to stop the abandonment and death of the young, defenseless and helpless animals.

For more information about the work that WSPCA you can visit their Facebook page or wexfordspca.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

