Two separate crashes claim lives of five-year-old boy and man in his 20s

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two separate crashes that claimed the lives of a five-year-old boy and a man in his 20s.

The boy was hit by a car in the Kilminchy area of Portlaoise at about 4:20pm yesterday afternoon.

He was rushed to Portlaoise Regional Hospital but died a short time later. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured.

Less than an hour earlier, a man in his 20s died when the quad bike he was driving collided with a motorcycle in Ballynascarry near Finea in County Westmeath.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition.

Another man in his 20s, who was a passenger on the quad, escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed these incidents or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Separately in the North, a woman has died after being hit by a car in County Down.

The collision happened between a car and a pedestrian in Comber yesterday afternoon shortly before 4:45pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident in the Ballygowan Road area to contact them.

