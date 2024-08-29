Two teenagers arrested after Tipperary man shot in America

Two teenagers have been arrested after an Irish man was shot outside his restaurant in Kansas City in the US.

Shaun Brady from Nenagh in Co Tipperary had been living in Missouri for more than a decade.

Police say Mr.Brady was taking out rubbish from his restaurant when he saw several people breaking into a car, he confronted them and was then shot.

He was the owner of Brady's KC, an Irish-American restaurant in the Brookside region of the city, near the Missouri/Kansas border.

On Wednesday evening, police officers responded to the restaurant's address following a report of a shooting.

Police understand he was killed after disturbing a car break-in outside his restaurant.

It's understood he attempted to intervene in the suspected car robbery taking place when he was shot.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pat O'Neill, who was a close friend of Shauns, spoke to Fox 4 News.

"The Irish community is totally stunned. He was a really beloved figure in our community. He was a native of Tipperary in Ireland. He was a generous, just do-anything-for-anyone kind of guy.

"A lot of us are stunned, crying, angry and wondering why".

In a statement on his restaurants Facebook page, staff at Brady's KC say they are heartbroken and have appealed for privacy for Shaun's family at this time.

"Our hearts are broken. There are no words to express our sadness, anger and frustration.

"Our community is with Shaun's family - forever. We appreciate the outpouring of support, offers to help, and your love.

"Together we are united. Together we will grieve. Together we will heal.

"We ask that you show compassion and aid in our healing by respecting the privacy of Shaun's family. Thank you.

"Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine".

