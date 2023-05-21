Two teenagers held in Carlow Garda Station in connection with vehicle theft

Gardaí have arrested four teenagers as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of vehicles in the Eastern Region in recent weeks.

Gardaí in the Naas District conducted an operation targeting persons suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles on Saturday May 20th.

A vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling on the M7.

A managed containment operation was put in place with assistance from Gardaí in Carlow.

The vehicle was located a short time later on the N80.

Two male teenage youths were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co. Carlow.

Second Vehicle

A second vehicle, which was recently reported as stolen, was observed travelling in the Newbridge area and failed to stop for Gardaí.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned a short distance away.

Two male teenagers, one of which is under 18, were arrested in the vicinity and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.

All four teenagers remain detained at this time.

The two stolen vehicles were recovered by investigating Gardaí and are subject to a technical examination.

