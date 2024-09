Two teenagers have been arrested in Britain over the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Oldbury.

Police say the pair are being questioned in connection with the stabbing to death of the teen, which happened on Thursday in Lovett Avenue.

Flowers, candles, and teddies have been laid outside the property to pay tribute to the teenager, who hasn't yet been named.

