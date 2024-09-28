Two teenagers fatally injured and one in serious condition following car crash in Mayo

Two teenagers, a juvenile in his teens and an adult male in his teens were fatally injured in a tractor and car collision in Levallyroe in Co. Mayo yesterday evening.

A third male juvenile in his teens was taken to Mayo University Hospital where he remains in a serious conditions. The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50s was also taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 pm on the N83 in Levallyroe.

The road remains closed for the time being in order to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward. Alongside this, the Gardaí are also requesting any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the crash to come forward and make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

