Two thirds of influencers post without checking the facts first

Two thirds of influencers post without checking the facts first
Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Rachael Dunphy
Two-thirds of influencers post content without checking their facts first.

A UN study found a majority of content creators admitted they hadn't verified the accuracy of their information before sharing it.

The findings highlight the dangers of the spread of misinformation according to the report.

The study surveyed 500 creators across 45 countries in August and September of this year.

Most of those surveyed were under 35 and had between 10 thousand and 100 thousand followers.

