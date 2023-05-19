Two vehicles collide in futile attempt to avoid Garda checkpoint

Two motorists have been arrested after their attempt to avoid a routine Garda checkpoint resulted in both colliding.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Calverstown in Co. Kildare earlier this week.

The motorists of what appear to be a purple Lexus IS200 and a Toyota Altezza were understood to have been speeding at the time of the collision.

Officers seized the two vehicles, and both drivers were promptly arrested.

Advertisement

Taking to the Garda Traffic Twitter account, Gardaí said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in Calverstown when they saw these two cars speeding towards the town.

"They attempted to avoid the checkpoint and collided with each other. Both drivers were arrested and their cars were seized."

Advertisement

Naas Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint in Calverstown when they saw these two cars speeding towards the town. They attempted to avoid the checkpoint and collided with each other. Both drivers were arrested and their cars were seized. #SaferRoads #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/GbmZdPymnK — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 18, 2023

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.